Ingredients

Heavy Cream ( Cream , Milk Solids , Cellulose Gel , Carrageenan , Cellulose Gum ) , Sugar , Water , Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Eggs , Cream Cheese ( Cream , Milk , Nonfat Milk , Salt , Guar Gum , Propylene Glycol Alginate , Carrageenan , Carob Bean Gum , Bacterial Culture ) , Canola Oil , Espresso Coffee , Mascarpone Cheese ( Cream , Butter , Whey , Whey Protein Concentrate , Carob Bean Gum , Citric Acid ) , Glucose , Egg Yolk , Nonfat Dry Milk , Baking Powder ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda , Modified Corn Starch , Monocalcium Phosphate , Calcium Sulfate ) , Natural Flavor , Modified Corn Starch , Salt , Corn Starch , Semi-sweet Chocolate ( Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Natural Flavor ) , Tetrasodium Diphosphate , Sodium Alginate , Xanthan Gum .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

