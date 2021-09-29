Tiramisu Layer Cake
Made from scratch sponge cake infused with Italian coffee, layered with creamy mascarpone mousse and topped with real whipped cream. Our decadent desserts are created using chef inspired recipes that incorporate real and simple ingredients like premium chocolates, real whipped cream and real fruit. Our items are Certified Kosher and contain no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup.
Heavy Cream ( Cream , Milk Solids , Cellulose Gel , Carrageenan , Cellulose Gum ) , Sugar , Water , Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Eggs , Cream Cheese ( Cream , Milk , Nonfat Milk , Salt , Guar Gum , Propylene Glycol Alginate , Carrageenan , Carob Bean Gum , Bacterial Culture ) , Canola Oil , Espresso Coffee , Mascarpone Cheese ( Cream , Butter , Whey , Whey Protein Concentrate , Carob Bean Gum , Citric Acid ) , Glucose , Egg Yolk , Nonfat Dry Milk , Baking Powder ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda , Modified Corn Starch , Monocalcium Phosphate , Calcium Sulfate ) , Natural Flavor , Modified Corn Starch , Salt , Corn Starch , Semi-sweet Chocolate ( Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Natural Flavor ) , Tetrasodium Diphosphate , Sodium Alginate , Xanthan Gum .
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
