Tofurky® Plant-Based Hickory Smoked Deli Slices
Product Details
Sandwiches are everything we ever wanted in a meal - savory, stackable, shareable, happily wrapped packages of yum.
- Excellent Source of Protein
- No Saturated Fat
- 0mg Cholesterol
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Vital Wheat Gluten, Tofu (Water, Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride, Calcium Chloride), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Leek, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Cornstarch, Garbanzo Bean Flour, White Bean Flour, Rosemary Extract, Natural Smoke Flavor, Calcium Lactate, Potassium Chloride.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More