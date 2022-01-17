Ingredients

Water, Vital Wheat Gluten, Tofu (Water, Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride, Calcium Chloride), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Leek, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Cornstarch, Garbanzo Bean Flour, White Bean Flour, Rosemary Extract, Natural Smoke Flavor, Calcium Lactate, Potassium Chloride.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More