5.5 ozUPC: 0002558366874
Sandwiches are everything we ever wanted in a meal - savory, stackable, shareable, happily wrapped packages of yum.

  • Excellent Source of Protein
  • No Saturated Fat
  • 0mg Cholesterol

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5slices (52 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein14g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium290mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Vital Wheat Gluten, Tofu (Water, Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride, Calcium Chloride), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Leek, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Cornstarch, Garbanzo Bean Flour, White Bean Flour, Rosemary Extract, Natural Smoke Flavor, Calcium Lactate, Potassium Chloride.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

