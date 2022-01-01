Ready to feel dry all day with a natural deodorant? Tom's of Maine Complete Protection Natural Deodorant for Women is designed to provide the complete odor and wetness protection you need, keeping you fresh and feeling dry all day. You don't have to choose between picking a natural deodorant and having wetness protection. You can get 24-hour wetness protection in an irresistible, natural Lemon & Bergamot scent. Welcome to your new everyday odor and wetness protection secret weapon. Tom's of Maine Complete Protection deodorant is thoughtfully blended and packaged in the USA, and it's the first natural deodorant with wetness protection from Tom’s of Maine.

WHAT YOU'LL GET: One 2.25-ounce stick of Tom's of Maine Complete Protection Aluminum-Free Natural Deodorant for Women in Lemon

24-HOUR CONFIDENCE: Feel fresh all day long with 24 hours of odor and wetness protection

ALUMINUM FREE: Start your day with a swipe of 0% aluminum deodorant

A NEW KIND OF FRESH: This is the first natural deodorant with wetness protection from Tom’s of Maine

TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF NATURALLY: This vegan deodorant contains no artificial fragrances or preservatives and is not tested on animals