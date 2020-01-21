Hover to Zoom
Tom's Extra Soft Toothbrush Toddler
1 ct / 1.75 ozUPC: 0007732645251
Product Details
A more natural way for toddlers to brush.
Our fluoride-free natural training toothpaste is a clear gel that gently cleans their little teeth and gums without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. It has great-tasting, mild fruit flavor that toddlers will love brushing with again and again.
The extra soft toothbrush is the perfect size for the littlest brushers with a simple design to clean away plaque and food! The handle is 99% and bristles over 60% made from renewable castor plants. It's made from BPA-free #7 plastic with bristles that are dye-free and a handle colored with mineral-based pigments. Plus, it's recyclable through the TerraCycle® collection program.
- One Toothbrush & One 1.75 oz Toothpaste
- Extra Soft Toothbrush
- Handle Made 99% From Plants
- BPA-Free Toothbrush
- Fluoride-Free / Natural Toothpaste
- No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives
- Safe if Swallowed
- For Ages 3-25 Mos