A more natural way for toddlers to brush.

Our fluoride-free natural training toothpaste is a clear gel that gently cleans their little teeth and gums without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. It has great-tasting, mild fruit flavor that toddlers will love brushing with again and again.

The extra soft toothbrush is the perfect size for the littlest brushers with a simple design to clean away plaque and food! The handle is 99% and bristles over 60% made from renewable castor plants. It's made from BPA-free #7 plastic with bristles that are dye-free and a handle colored with mineral-based pigments. Plus, it's recyclable through the TerraCycle® collection program.