Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Tom's Fragrance-Free Sensitive Beauty Bar
5 ozUPC: 0007732645087
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our triple milled soap is precisely formulated to be gentle on skin, while maintaining your skin's natural moisture. Unlike the conventional soaps that use animal tallow or synthetic detergents, it's made only with naturally derived ingredients, including aloe vera and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ palm oil. Hypoallergenic.
- Natural Beauty Bar
- Fragrance Free Sensitive with Aloe Vera
- No Added Fragrance
- Triple Milled
- NO Artificial Fragrance
- NO Parabens
- NO Animal Testing