Tom's of Maine Activated Charcoal Natural Toothpaste gently whitens teeth. Yes, you heard right. This fluoride toothpaste contains activated charcoal and is specially crafted to be gentle on your enamel and safe for everyday use, so you can help remove surface stains with every brush. Enjoy the cavity-fighting protection of this SLS-free toothpaste with the cool sweetness of Peppermint. Now, that's fresh. And when you're done using your toothpaste, you can recycle the tube! Check to be sure that your tube has the blue recycling flag on it, squeeze out as much of the toothpaste from the tube as you can, replace the cap, and place the tube in your recycling bin.

Peppermint Flavor

Gently removes surface stains and whitens teeth

Fluoride toothpaste protects against cavities while cool peppermint freshens breath

Contains no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and is not tested on animals