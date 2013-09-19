Brushing regularly with Botanically Bright helps whiten teeth, remove plaque, and freshen breath using ingredients 100% derived from nature. It uses silica to actively whiten and restore your teeth to their natural color and features an exclusive blend of botanicals, soothing chamomile flower, and certified organic aloe vera. Spearmint oils freshen breath. There is no SLS, artificial preservatives, synthetic additives like phthalates, or artificial flavors. It's also fluoride and paraben free.