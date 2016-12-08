Tom's of Maine Clean Mint Luminous White Toothpaste with Fluoride Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tom's of Maine Clean Mint Luminous White Toothpaste with Fluoride Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Tom's of Maine Clean Mint Luminous White Toothpaste with Fluoride Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Tom's of Maine Clean Mint Luminous White Toothpaste with Fluoride Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Tom's of Maine Clean Mint Luminous White Toothpaste with Fluoride

4.0 ozUPC: 0007732647014
Purchase Options

Product Details

Tom's of Maine uses naturally sourced, naturally derived ingredients to create personal care products that work. Tom's of Maine Luminous White Toothpaste is a natural whitening toothpaste that gently removes surface stains.

  • Whitens while being safe on enamel and safe for everyday use.
  • No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.