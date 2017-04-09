Our Natural Beauty Bars are gentle on skin while also helping maintain your skin's natural moisture. Our formulas feature organic botanicals - like virgin coconut oil, raw shea butter, or Moroccan argan oil. And because we care about the sustainability of our ingredients, for added peace of mind these bars also use Rainforest Alliance Certified™ palm oil.

PARABEN-FREE SOAP: This moisturizing natural bar soap is dermatologist-tested and has no parabens

GENTLE ON SKIN: Natural soap tested by dermatologists to maintain skin's natural moisture

WASH AWAY GERMS: Washing your hands with our natural bar soap helps to wash away unwanted germs and bacteria

NATURAL & RESPONSIBLE: Tom's of Maine Bar Soap contains no artificial fragrances or preservatives and is not tested on animals