Tom's of Maine Lavender & Shea Natural Beauty Bar
Product Details
Our Natural Beauty Bars are gentle on skin while also helping maintain your skin's natural moisture. Our formulas feature organic botanicals - like virgin coconut oil, raw shea butter, or Moroccan argan oil. And because we care about the sustainability of our ingredients, for added peace of mind these bars also use Rainforest Alliance Certified™ palm oil.
- PARABEN-FREE SOAP: This moisturizing natural bar soap is dermatologist-tested and has no parabens
- GENTLE ON SKIN: Natural soap tested by dermatologists to maintain skin's natural moisture
- WASH AWAY GERMS: Washing your hands with our natural bar soap helps to wash away unwanted germs and bacteria
- NATURAL & RESPONSIBLE: Tom's of Maine Bar Soap contains no artificial fragrances or preservatives and is not tested on animals
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sodium Palmate , Sodium Cocoate and/or Sodium Palm Kernelate , Water , Glycerin , Natural Fragrance , * , Sodium Gluconate , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter , ** , Sodium Chloride .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More