Tom's of Maine uses naturally sourced, naturally derived ingredients to create personal care products that work. Toms toothpaste is a fluoride free toothpaste, and is also a whitening toothpaste gel that removes surface stains without anything artificial.

NATURALLY DERIVED INGREDIENTS: Toms toothpaste uses herbal resins propolis and myrrh to promote a healthy, clean, all-day feeling. Help fight plaque with regular brushing, and freshens breath with natural flavor oils.

NEVER TESTED ON ANIMALS: Toms of Maine natural toothpaste never tests on animals. It does not use artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.