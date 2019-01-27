Hover to Zoom
Tom's of Maine Soft Whole Care Toothbrush
1 ctUPC: 0007732646950
Product Details
What's behind that confident smile? The Tom's of Maine Whole Care Natural Toothbrush. Each soft toothbrush contains angled bristles to remove plaque and gently clean all those hard-to-reach areas. When those bristles start to wear, you can take this recyclable toothbrush to your nearest Tom's of Maine TerraCycle collection program.
- Soft Bristles
- Angled bristles remove plaque between teeth, down to the gumline
- Toothbrush handle is made from 80% post-consumer recycled plastic
- Naturally derived ingredients
- BPA-free bristles