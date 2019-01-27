What's behind that confident smile? The Tom's of Maine Whole Care Natural Toothbrush. Each soft toothbrush contains angled bristles to remove plaque and gently clean all those hard-to-reach areas. When those bristles start to wear, you can take this recyclable toothbrush to your nearest Tom's of Maine TerraCycle collection program.

Soft Bristles

Angled bristles remove plaque between teeth, down to the gumline

Toothbrush handle is made from 80% post-consumer recycled plastic

Naturally derived ingredients

BPA-free bristles