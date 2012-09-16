Hover to Zoom
Tom's of Maine Spearmint Ice Wicked Fresh Fluoride Natural Toothpaste
4.7 ozUPC: 0007732683084
Product Details
Our Toms toothpaste protects and fights against cavities all day. Achieve a brighter, healthier, and more confident smile with our natural toothpaste. Tom's of Maine uses naturally sourced, naturally derived ingredients to create personal care products that work.
- CERTIFIED B-CORP: Tom's of Maine meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.
- SMILE WITH TOMS: Feel good knowing that Tom's of Maine provides complete transparency about the purpose and source of every ingredient. Our products are never tested on animals (PETA Certified).
- FREE FROM ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS: This natural toothpaste is free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, so you can have a more natural brushing session every day. Have fresh breath all day with the natural flavor of spearmint.
- NATURAL FRESHNESS: Tom's of Maine Natural Wicked Fresh! Fluoride Toothpaste provides cavity protection and an all-day minty freshness. With long-lasting fresh breath and protection against cavities, your mouth will be much happier and healthier!
- GIVING FOR GOODNESS: We believe in giving back. Tom's of Maine donates 10% of our profits to charities. Employees donate 5% of paid time to causes they are passionate about in their communities. Thank you for supporting Tom's of Maine.