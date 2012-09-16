Our Toms toothpaste protects and fights against cavities all day. Achieve a brighter, healthier, and more confident smile with our natural toothpaste. Tom's of Maine uses naturally sourced, naturally derived ingredients to create personal care products that work.

CERTIFIED B-CORP: Tom's of Maine meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

SMILE WITH TOMS: Feel good knowing that Tom's of Maine provides complete transparency about the purpose and source of every ingredient. Our products are never tested on animals (PETA Certified).

FREE FROM ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS: This natural toothpaste is free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, so you can have a more natural brushing session every day. Have fresh breath all day with the natural flavor of spearmint.

NATURAL FRESHNESS: Tom's of Maine Natural Wicked Fresh! Fluoride Toothpaste provides cavity protection and an all-day minty freshness. With long-lasting fresh breath and protection against cavities, your mouth will be much happier and healthier!

GIVING FOR GOODNESS: We believe in giving back. Tom's of Maine donates 10% of our profits to charities. Employees donate 5% of paid time to causes they are passionate about in their communities. Thank you for supporting Tom's of Maine.