Tom's of Maine Tea Tree Long Lasting Aluminum Free Deodorant

2.25 ozUPC: 0007732644531
We believe what's inside matters™

Tom's of Maine natural, aluminum-free deodorant uses odor-trapping zinc and odor-fighting hops to deliver clinically proven 24-hour odor protection.

  • Made with Tea Tree Oil, Long Known for its Germ-Fighting Properties
  • Aluminum-Free, Clinically Proven 24-Hour Natural Odor Protection
  • No Artificial Fragrances, Preservatives, or Animal Ingredients
  • No Animal Testing or Animal Ingredients
  • Halal and Kosher Certified