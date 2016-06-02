Hover to Zoom
Tom's of Maine Tea Tree Long Lasting Aluminum Free Deodorant
2.25 ozUPC: 0007732644531
We believe what's inside matters™
Tom's of Maine natural, aluminum-free deodorant uses odor-trapping zinc and odor-fighting hops to deliver clinically proven 24-hour odor protection.
- Made with Tea Tree Oil, Long Known for its Germ-Fighting Properties
- Aluminum-Free, Clinically Proven 24-Hour Natural Odor Protection
- No Artificial Fragrances, Preservatives, or Animal Ingredients
- No Animal Testing or Animal Ingredients
- Halal and Kosher Certified