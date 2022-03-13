Tom's of Maine® Toddler Flouride-Free Mild Fruit Training Toothpaste Perspective: front
Tom's of Maine® Toddler Flouride-Free Mild Fruit Training Toothpaste Perspective: back
Tom's of Maine® Toddler Flouride-Free Mild Fruit Training Toothpaste Perspective: left
Tom's of Maine® Toddler Flouride-Free Mild Fruit Training Toothpaste Perspective: right
Tom's of Maine® Toddler Flouride-Free Mild Fruit Training Toothpaste Perspective: top
Tom's of Maine® Toddler Flouride-Free Mild Fruit Training Toothpaste

1.75 ozUPC: 0007732683377
Toms toddler toothpaste is a natural, fluoride free toothpaste for kids that gently cleans with a great, Mild Fruit taste they love.
The fluoride-free natural training toothpaste is a clear gel that gently cleans their little teeth and gums. It has a great-tasting, mild fruit flavor that toddlers will love brushing with again and again. And ourno mess dispensing top makes it easy to use.

  • No Animal Testing or Animal Ingredients
  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors, Fragrance, or Preservatives
  • Safe If Swallowed
  • For Ages 3-24 Months
  • Gently Cleans Teeth and Gums
  • Non-Foaming Formula
  • SLS-Free