Toms toddler toothpaste is a natural, fluoride free toothpaste for kids that gently cleans with a great, Mild Fruit taste they love.

The fluoride-free natural training toothpaste is a clear gel that gently cleans their little teeth and gums. It has a great-tasting, mild fruit flavor that toddlers will love brushing with again and again. And ourno mess dispensing top makes it easy to use.

No Animal Testing or Animal Ingredients

No Artificial Flavors, Colors, Fragrance, or Preservatives

Safe If Swallowed

For Ages 3-24 Months

Gently Cleans Teeth and Gums

Non-Foaming Formula

SLS-Free