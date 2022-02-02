Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Tom's of Maine Wild Lavender Long Lasting Deodorant Stick
2.25 ozUPC: 0007732661225
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Bask in that all-day fresh feeling with Tom's of Maine Natural Deodorant for Women. Want to feel clean and confident all day? This long-lasting, aluminum-free deodorant stick provides 24 hours of odor protection. Odor-fighting hops combine with the naturally fresh scent of Wild Lavender to create a natural deodorant with no artificial fragrances. Choose a natural deodorant that really works.