Bring the party to feeding time with Fiesta Baby Bottles! The collection contains six brightly-colored Closer to Nature Feeding Bottles with all the revolutionary features you have come to expect from Tommee Tippee. Our Closer to Nature feeding bottle is inspired by what babies love most—mom. With the most breast-like nipple ever made, this bottle flexes like mom and feels like mom because babies prefer it that way. In fact, our Closer to Nature bottle has guaranteed acceptance and an anti-colic valve making it the best thing for baby since you—making feeding easier for everyone.