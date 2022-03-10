When mom's breast isn't available, the Tommee Tippee Breast-like Pacifier is the best choice for baby to latch onto between feeds. We know that the idea of introducing a pacifier can be challenging, so we've taken inspiration from our award-winning Closer to Nature nipple to create a soother for a more natural experience. The familiar shape and feel helps newborns and infants transition between breast, bottle, and pacifier. Made from super soft silicone, this soothie flexes and stretches just like mom, providing breast-like comfort and a seamless transition. Tommee Tippee: helping you #ParentOn.