The Newborn Starter Set is a must-have for new parents! Our Closer to Nature baby bottles feature an easy-latch nipple shape that mimics the stretch and flex of mom’s breast, while the ultra-sensitive Anti-Colic valve provides less air intake and less discomfort. The gift set also includes a convenient baby bottle cleaning brush, giving you more time to spend with your precious baby.

Set Includes: 2 - 5-oz Wide Neck Bottles, 2 - 9-oz wide neck bottles, 1 slow flow nipple, 1 - 0-6 months every day pacifier, 1 removable bottle handle, 1 bottle and nipple brush.