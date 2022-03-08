Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Travel Bottle and Food Warmer Set Perspective: front
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Travel Bottle and Food Warmer Set

1 ctUPC: 0066651922010
Our closer to nature travel bottle and food warmer is ideal for warming bottles and food jars on the go.

This travel bottle warmer is designed for use with Tommee Tippee® closer to nature® bottles and baby food jars.

Set Includes:

  • Insulated Flask
  • Screw cap and pourer
  • Open/close button
  • Beaker
  • Silicone seal