Moms know there’s nothing more wonderful than a calm, content baby, so Tommee Tippee has developed a new range of pacifiers that are approved by babies. The symmetrical orthodontic nipple has been specially designed to help optimize baby acceptance, and in independent tests more babies accepted these new pacifiers the first time. So when you need to turn screams and sobs into smiles and sleep, simply pick up a Tommee Tippee pacifier.