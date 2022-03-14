Crawling, walking, running around ­ from 12 months onwards your little one becomes a lot more active, so they need to start drinking more fluids. At 9 oz./260ml, our biggest straw cup is ideal at this stage, designed to keep busy toddlers happy and hydrated all day. The insulated core keeps drinks cool as activity heats up, and the soft flip up straw means it's easy to drink on the go. In between sips the straw flips down to stay clean and stop spills, and the new range of colors and designs means they'll always know which cup is theirs. As with all tommee tippee cups, you can add on handles from other cups in the range if your little one is happier that way, and at the end of the day everything is super easy to clean, either in hot, soapy water or on the top shelf of the dishwasher.

