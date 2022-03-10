Tommee Tippee’s non-spill Trainer Sippee Cups are specially designed for developing tipping and sipping skills, with interchangeable parts you can adjust as your baby grows. Spill-proof cup features mean a happy and hydrated toddler, and a less messy floor! The easy-grip handles of our Trainer Sippee Cups are perfectly designed for tiny hands—as your baby’s drinking skills improve, you can remove the handles, so they can hold the cup directly. Cleaning is a breeze with the easy to remove two-piece valve, and all parts are dishwasher safe (top shelf).