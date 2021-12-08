From about 12 months onwards your little one will be crawling, walking, then running around, so they'll need to start drinking more fluids. With a 9 oz./260ml capacity and a new two-piece, easy clean valve, this cup makes the perfect choice at this stage, designed to keep busy toddlers happy and hydrated all day! Insulated to keep drinks cool, and available in a range of colors and patterns, this cup will encourage your little one to enjoy drinking more. And with a soft spout for tiny new teeth, easy grip sides, and a non-spill valve, it's perfect for drinking on the go. As with all Tommee Tippee cups, you can add on handles from other cups in the range if your little one is happier that way, and you can remove the two-piece, valve to practice free flow drinking whenever you want. We want you to love this bottle as much as your toddler will, so cleaning the cup is simple and worry free. The two-piece valve is easily removed and accessible for inspection and cleaning. All parts can be separated and washed either in hot, soapy water or in the dishwasher (top shelf).