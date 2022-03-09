Tommy's Superfoods Asian Fusion Seasoned Vegetables Perspective: front
Tommy's Superfoods Asian Fusion Seasoned Vegetables

10 ozUPC: 0085550000278
Forget your typical Chinese takeout, because we’ve got something even better for your dinner table! Our Asian Fusion medley is a mix of 5 spices and 7 vegetables. Dressed with a dash of Non-GMO tamari and sesame oil, this fusion is all fun.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium38mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium252mg6%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin A79Number of International Units8%
Vitamin C29mg30%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E1Number of International Units6%
Vitamin K34mcg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Broccoli, Edamame Beans, Snap Pea Pods, Cabbage, Water Chestnuts, Red Bell Pepper, Carrots, Sesame Seed Oil, Asian Seasoning Blend (Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Garlic, Spices and Salt), Gluten-free Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt).

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More