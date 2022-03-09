Tommy's Superfoods Asian Fusion Seasoned Vegetables
Product Details
Forget your typical Chinese takeout, because we’ve got something even better for your dinner table! Our Asian Fusion medley is a mix of 5 spices and 7 vegetables. Dressed with a dash of Non-GMO tamari and sesame oil, this fusion is all fun.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Broccoli, Edamame Beans, Snap Pea Pods, Cabbage, Water Chestnuts, Red Bell Pepper, Carrots, Sesame Seed Oil, Asian Seasoning Blend (Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Garlic, Spices and Salt), Gluten-free Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt).
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
