Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.75cup (85 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 45

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.54% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 130mg 5.42%

Total Carbohydrate 7g 2.33% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugar 3g

Protein 3g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 0.72mg 4%

Vitamin A 4500Number of International Units 90%

Vitamin C 24mg 40%