Tommy's Superfoods Seasoned Vegetable Medley
10 ozUPC: 0085550000241
Seasoned and low in sodium broccoli, peas, and carrots.
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.42%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A4500Number of International Units90%
Vitamin C24mg40%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Broccoli, Carrots, Green Peas, Seasoning (Dehydrated Onion, Sea Salt, Spices (Including Celery Seed, Mustard and Turmeric), Dried Brewers Yeast, Dehydrated Celery, Dehydrated Garlic, Olive Oil, Lemon Peel, Orange Peel and Paprika), Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
