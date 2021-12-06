The mango is a precious commodity. It's juicy and sweet ... just like you. This delicious fragrance has been paired with cocoa butter and papaya extract to make it even more delectable. If you love mango then you deserve Tone® Mango Splash™ Body Wash with cocoa butter, mango and papaya.

JUICY AND DELECTABLE: Mango scent bursting with luxurious moisture

SWEET FRAGRANCE: Every day is sweeter with a sweet splash of mango fragrance.

LUXURIOUS MOISTURE: Extra moisturizing formula for even softer, smoother skin

TREAT YOUR SKIN: Formulated with moisturizing cocoa butter and papaya extract

CREAMY LATHER: Lather up some fun with our fave fruity fragrance