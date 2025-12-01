A fun bag for the kids! It's filled with Tootsie's great products, all in great kids' sizes. This 4.75-Pound bag is packed with fun-sized candy pieces that are perfect for Halloween candy, Easter candy, office candy jars, or even stuffed into a birthday pinata. Tootsie Child's Play assortment is a must have for any candy-lover!

A 4.75-Pound bag of all of Tootsie's classic candy favorites

Tootsie Rolls, Juniors, Snack Bars, Mini-Dots, Tootsie Pops, and Tootsie Fruit Rolls