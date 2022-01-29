Tootsie Pop® Assorted Flavors
Product Details
Start with a chewy, Tootsie Roll center, cover it with a great tasting hard candy coating, and you've got a simple, delicious treat, a Tootsie original that was the first lollipop providing an embedded candy prize. And at only 60 calories per fat-free pop, it's the perfect guilt-free, sweet tooth-pleasing treat that everyone can enjoy.
- Delicious candy shell, with a chocolatey, chewy Tootsie Roll center
- Traditional five-flavor mix-chocolatee, cherry, orange, grape and raspberry; plus a new sixth flavor that alternates among Pomegranate, strawberry-watermelon and lemon-flavored Pops.
- The first lollipop to provide a hidden candy "prize" - can you solve the mystery of how many licks it takes to get to the Tootsie Roll center?
- Great for kids’ parties, office snacks, Halloween treats!
- Only 60 calories per pop, peanut free, Gluten Free and Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Citric Acid (May Contain Malic Acid), Condensed Skim Milk, Cocoa, Whey, Artificial And Natural Flavors, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Colors (Including FD&C Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Strawberry Powder. Contains Milk and Soy. Contains a bioengineered food ingredient made from US crops.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
