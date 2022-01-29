Tootsie Pop® Assorted Flavors Perspective: front
Tootsie Pop® Assorted Flavors Perspective: back
Tootsie Pop® Assorted Flavors Perspective: left
Tootsie Pop® Assorted Flavors Perspective: right
Tootsie Pop® Assorted Flavors

10.13 ozUPC: 0007172007769
Product Details

Start with a chewy, Tootsie Roll center, cover it with a great tasting hard candy coating, and you've got a simple, delicious treat, a Tootsie original that was the first lollipop providing an embedded candy prize. And at only 60 calories per fat-free pop, it's the perfect guilt-free, sweet tooth-pleasing treat that everyone can enjoy.

  • Delicious candy shell, with a chocolatey, chewy Tootsie Roll center
  • Traditional five-flavor mix-chocolatee, cherry, orange, grape and raspberry; plus a new sixth flavor that alternates among Pomegranate, strawberry-watermelon and lemon-flavored Pops.
  • The first lollipop to provide a hidden candy "prize" - can you solve the mystery of how many licks it takes to get to the Tootsie Roll center?
  • Great for kids’ parties, office snacks, Halloween treats!
  • Only 60 calories per pop, peanut free, Gluten Free and Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
17.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 POP (17G)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Citric Acid (May Contain Malic Acid), Condensed Skim Milk, Cocoa, Whey, Artificial And Natural Flavors, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Colors (Including FD&C Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Strawberry Powder. Contains Milk and Soy. Contains a bioengineered food ingredient made from US crops.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible