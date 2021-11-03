Tootsie Roll® Candy Bag Perspective: front
Tootsie Roll® Candy Bag Perspective: back
Tootsie Roll® Candy Bag Perspective: left
Tootsie Roll® Candy Bag Perspective: right
Tootsie Roll® Candy Bag

15 ozUPC: 0007172092611
Product Details

Tootsie Rolls – That Iconic American Treat! This long-lasting, delightfully chewable candy—the number one-selling chewy chocolate candy in America—has been made with the same recipe since 1896, when Leo Hirshfield, an Austrian immigrant, opened a small candy shop in New York City, producing the first individually wrapped penny candy from a recipe he brought from Europe.

  • Tootsie Roll Midgees are individually wrapped
  • Midgee Tootsie Rolls are only 11 calories per piece, and are Kosher, Gluten Free, and Peanut Free.
  • Tootsie Rolls are an American icon - the delicious combination of chocolatey and chewy candy that everyone knows and loves!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5pieces (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Condensed Skim Milk, Cocoa, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Artificial and Natural Flavors.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
