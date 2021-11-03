Tootsie Roll® Candy Bag
Tootsie Rolls – That Iconic American Treat! This long-lasting, delightfully chewable candy—the number one-selling chewy chocolate candy in America—has been made with the same recipe since 1896, when Leo Hirshfield, an Austrian immigrant, opened a small candy shop in New York City, producing the first individually wrapped penny candy from a recipe he brought from Europe.
- Tootsie Roll Midgees are individually wrapped
- Midgee Tootsie Rolls are only 11 calories per piece, and are Kosher, Gluten Free, and Peanut Free.
- Tootsie Rolls are an American icon - the delicious combination of chocolatey and chewy candy that everyone knows and loves!
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Condensed Skim Milk, Cocoa, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Artificial and Natural Flavors.
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
