Topo Chico® Mineral Water
4 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0002113602037
Product Details
Topo Chico® has always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Today, it is one of the world's largest and best sparkling mineral water brands, with several flavors and sizes to satisfy even the most legendary thirst. Whether you believe in the legend or not, you'll still be able to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico®.
- Topo Chico® is a zero calorie carbonated beverage
- Topo Chico’s® natural mineral composition is great for quenching thirst
- Refreshing and versatile, it satisfies your thirst or serves as the perfect mixer
- 4 pack, 12 fl oz glass bottles of Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Mineral Water Carbon Dioxide
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
