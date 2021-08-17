Hover to Zoom
Torani Hazelnut Syrup
12.7 fl ozUPC: 0008903642200
Product Details
Are you in italy? take a sip and let yourself daydream. Add hazelnut flavor to your latte, and imagine resting under a hazel tree – your drink in one hand, a good book in the other. Toasty as you'd expect. But the fun part comes from a bit of saltiness and a slight creamy finish.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
12.7 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar Cane Pure , Water , Flavoring Artificial and Flavoring Natural , Citric Acid , Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More