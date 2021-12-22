Hover to Zoom
Torani Sugar Free Hazelnut Syrup
12.7 fl ozUPC: 0008903644200
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Blends perfectly and consistently with cold, hot and blended beverages
- Made with all natural flavors and Splenda
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (30 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0.42%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Purified Water, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Acesulfame Potassium, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Xanthan Gum, Sucralose (Splenda Brand), Caramel Color.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More