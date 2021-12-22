Ingredients

Purified Water, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Acesulfame Potassium, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Xanthan Gum, Sucralose (Splenda Brand), Caramel Color.

Allergen Info

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More