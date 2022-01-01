Hover to Zoom
Torani Vanilla Syrup
12.7 fl ozUPC: 0008903642280
Product Details
A plain vanilla world? don't think so. There's nothing ho-hum about this original leading lady. And nothing beats the original. Inspired by premium vanilla flavor, it’s clean, pure and creamy. And that spells delicious every time you add it.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar, Water, Natural Flavors, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
