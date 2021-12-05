Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Coconut Macaroon Almonds
10 ozUPC: 0007248899994
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15pcs (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar12g
Protein3g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds, Sugar, Coconut, Corn Syrup, Brown Sugar, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More