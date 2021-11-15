Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Crystallized Ginger
8 ozUPC: 0007248899834
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pcs (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar24g
Protein0g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ginger, Sugar, Citric Acid and Sulphur Dioxide
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
