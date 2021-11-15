Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Dark Chocolate Cranberries
13.5 ozUPC: 0007248899829
Located in AISLE 12
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
13.0 About servings per container
Serving size6 pcs
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Protein1g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin [an Emulsifier], Natural Vanilla Extract), Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Starch, Sucrose, Cocoa Powder (processed with Alkali), Confectioner’s Glaze.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
