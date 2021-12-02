Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Dark Chocolate Orange Jewels
13.5 ozUPC: 0007248899913
Located in AISLE 12
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pcs (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin [An Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Corn Syrup, Sugar, Pectin, Contains 1% or Less of: Natural Flavor, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Colored With Fruit Extract (Annatto)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
