Torn & Glasser Dark Chocolate Walnuts
11 ozUPC: 0007248899868
Located in AISLE 12
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving size5 pcs
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Protein2g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin [an Emulsifier], Natural Vanilla Extract), Walnuts, Tapioca Starch, Sucrose, Cocoa Powder (processed with Alkali), Confectioner’s Glaze.
Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
