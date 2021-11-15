Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Diced Sweetened Pineapple
10 ozUPC: 0007248899836
Located in AISLE 12
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size23pcs (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein0g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pineapple, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sulfur Dioxide.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More