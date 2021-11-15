Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Dried Apple Rings
4.5 ozUPC: 0007248899824
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 12
Product Details
A tasty treat for anytime of the day!
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pcs (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apple, Sulphur Dioxide.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.