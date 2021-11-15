Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Unsweetened Chocolate, Nonfat Dry Milk, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin [An Emulsifier], Natural Vanilla Extract), Roasted Salted Pecans (Pecans, Canola Oil, Salt), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Confectioner's Glaze.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More