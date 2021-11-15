Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Milk Chocolate Covered Pecans
12 ozUPC: 0007248899867
Located in AISLE 12
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar15g
Protein2g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Unsweetened Chocolate, Nonfat Dry Milk, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin [An Emulsifier], Natural Vanilla Extract), Roasted Salted Pecans (Pecans, Canola Oil, Salt), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Confectioner's Glaze.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible