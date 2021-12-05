Ingredients

Gummi Bear (Corn Syrup [From Corn], Sugar [From Beets], Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin [Derived from Fruit], Vegetable Oil [Coconut, Canola] and Carnauba Leaf Wax [To Prevent Sticking], FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Chocolate Liquor, and Soy Lecithin [An Emulsifier])

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More