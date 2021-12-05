Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Torn & Glasser Milk Chocolate Gummi Bears
17 ozUPC: 0007248800183
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 12
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
18.0 About servings per container
Serving size7 pcs
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Sodium10g0%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Protein1g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Gummi Bear (Corn Syrup [From Corn], Sugar [From Beets], Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin [Derived from Fruit], Vegetable Oil [Coconut, Canola] and Carnauba Leaf Wax [To Prevent Sticking], FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Chocolate Liquor, and Soy Lecithin [An Emulsifier])
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More