Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (36 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 220

% Daily value*

Total Fat 19g 24.36% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 8g 2.91% Dietary Fiber 4g 14.29% Sugar 2g

Protein 8g

Calcium 104mg 8%

Iron 1.1mg 6%

Potassium 282mg 6%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%