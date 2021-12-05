Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Organic Creamy & Unsalted Cashew Butter
14 ozUPC: 0007248899852
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
11.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g21%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g4%
Protein6g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cashews, Organic Canola Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More