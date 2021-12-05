Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Organic Peanut Butter
14 ozUPC: 0007248899854
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
11.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Protein9g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Peanuts
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
