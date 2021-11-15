Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Peanut Brittle
12 ozUPC: 0007248899879
Located in AISLE 12
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 oz
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Protein2g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Corn Syrup, Peanuts, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.