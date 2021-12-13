Hover to Zoom
Torn & Glasser Red Nordic Gummi Fish
16 ozUPC: 0007248800259
Located in AISLE 12
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
15.0 About servings per container
Serving size7 pcs
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, and Less Than 2% of The Following: Citric Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Carnauba Wax, Sodium Citrate, Red 40.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More