Torn & Glasser Tropical Fruit Mix
10 ozUPC: 0007248899779
Located in AISLE 12
Product Details
A tasty snack to tide you over until your next meal.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar26g
Protein1g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dried Mango (Mango, Sugar, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Dried Apricots (Apricots, Sulfur Dioxide), Dried Pineapple (Pineapple, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sulphur Dioxide), Dried Apples (Apples, Sulphur Dioxide), Tart Red Cherries (Cherries, Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Dried Kiwi (Kiwi, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulphite, Artificial Color [Fd&C Yellow #5, Blue #1])
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
