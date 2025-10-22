Hover to Zoom
Tostitos Baked Scoops Tortilla Chips
6.25 ozUPC: 0002840018476
Product Details
The delightful salty-sweet flavor of real corn with 50% Less Fat*- you'll say seize the dip!...Crunch...Crunch.
- Baked tortilla chips designed for dipping in a TOSTITOS salsa
- 6.25 oz. bag of TOSTITOS Oven Baked SCOOPS! Tortilla Chips
- Gluten free product
- Bag size is great for bringing to a party.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size16chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Corn, Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), and Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
