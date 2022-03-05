Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Tostitos Black Bean and Garlic Tortilla Chips
9 ozUPC: 0002840069136
Purchase Options
Product Details
Tostitos tortilla chips and dips are the life of the party. Whether you’re watching the game with friends or throwing a giant backyard barbecue, Tostitos has the must-have chips and dips to pump up the fun!
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
9.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
To Be Determined,When Available
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More